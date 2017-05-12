Police looking for man who robbed CVS on campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.

The robbery happened just after 11:30 pm Thursday at the CVS located at 2160 N. High Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store and showed a handgun. He demanded cash from the register be put into a bag and then fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties. Police say he was roughly 6’1″ and weighed between 170 and 200 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the police or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461- TIPS (8477).