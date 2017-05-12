Police: Ohio father who shot daughter mistook her for intruder

AKRON, OH (AP) — Police say an Ohio man shot and wounded his daughter in his home believing she was an intruder.

Akron police say the 22-year-old woman is expected to survive.

The 42-year-old man said he heard someone in his home around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say he called out to ask who it was but nobody responded. When he saw a shadowy figure in the kitchen, he fired.

The man told police his daughter was supposed to be housesitting somewhere else, and he did not expect her to be home.

No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate.