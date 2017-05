(KRON) — This is a warning for sushi and seafood eaters.

A report published Friday says a disease caused by raw fish is on the rise in western countries.

Experts say the disease, anisakiasis, is found in certain types of fish that have been contaminated by a parasite.

The types of fish that can be affected are salmon, herring, cod, mackerel, halibut, red snapper, and some squid.

Doctors say the disease can be cured if it is treated quickly.

CNN contributed to this report.