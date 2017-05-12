Scorpion sighting on plane delays United flight

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) Passengers reported seeing a scorpion on the plane they were boarding at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday.

The United Airlines flight was supposed to leave from Houston and land in Quito, Ecuador, but the passengers were forced off the plane.

They eventually were put on a plane and departed for their destination.

The pilot made the announcement to get off the plane, passengers said.

No scorpion was found, according to passengers.

All passengers were provided with a meal voucher from United Airlines.