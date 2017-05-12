Slain police chief had 6 kids, one on the way; had only been on the job several weeks

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The chief of police in Kirkersville had been on the job less than a month when he was gunned down Friday morning.

State records show Steven Eric DiSario was hired on April 13th.

DiSario, 36, lived in Pataskala with his wife and children. Authorities say the DiSario’s have six children and another one on the way.

Many residents of Kirkersville said they did not know and had not yet met the new chief.

Memorial in front of Kirkersville Police Station honoring Chief Steven Disario @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/AWv4T1WkYA — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) May 12, 2017

Rachel Parman told NBC4 she met DeSario for the first time this week when he pulled her over for speeding.

“He was nice,” Parman said. “He was polite and told me to slow down. He scolded me because I live here and he said I should know better.”

Like other residents, Parman said she was shocked and saddened by the shooting.

“You live out here because it’s a small town and then to have that happen, it’s sad,” he said.

According to records at the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy, DiSario had limited law enforcement experience. He worked as a part-time officer for the Brice Police Department for one month in 2012. He was on the roster as a part-time officer in Millersport for six months in 2012. Then for about two months in 2013, he worked as an Auxiliary/Reserve officer in Lithopolis. Prior to his employment with Kirkersville, he had been employed as a manager with Turkey Hill Markets.