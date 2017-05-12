Small community of Kirkersville in shock after police chief, two others killed

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Just a little over 500 people live in Kirkersville, and neighbors are devastated that their new Police Chief Steven Disario was killed in the line of duty Friday morning.

As soon as the town heard the news, business owners placed their flags at half staff.

Edna Groves and her husband own a local carpet for 19 years right across the street from where the shootings happened. She’s in shock over the loss of DiSario, who was chief for about 3 weeks.

“Oh it’s horrible, just horrible, it’s earth shattering, nothing like this happens in this little town,” Groves said.

When she learned Officer DiSario has 6 children…”And one on the way ain’t it just so sad for her I said all we can do is just to pray for her and for those little kids”.

A memorial now sits at the front of the Kirkersville police station.

Memorial in front of Kirkersville Police Station honoring Chief Steven Disario @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/AWv4T1WkYA — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) May 12, 2017

Owner of The Depot Gift Shop Ron Rogers cleaned up the sidewalk and placed flowers there in respect of Chief DiSario,

“Pretty shocking, to know anyone got killed here in this town,” he said. “Very peaceful town, everybody knows everybody and we try to take care of each other,” he said. “To cut that time out of life, it’s tough”.

A neighbor, Teresa Pyle was brought to tears when she first heard the news. “We all look out for each other and, I mean, it’s a good place to live and 3 weeks on the job, it’s really sad.”

Neighbors tell NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery that they are praying for Chief DiSario’s family and even though he’s been the police chief for a few weeks they were just getting to know Officer DiSario and they had looked forward to getting to know him better.