State Route 315 reopens in Delaware County

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — State Route 315 has reopened in Delaware County after being closed for several months for a slope stabilization project.

SR 315 has been closed between State Route 750 and Retreat Lane since January 30.

ODOT was constructing a wall to support the slope that supports the road between Jewett Road and Powell city limits. ODOT says the project was needed to prevent further erosion generated by the Olentangy River.

According to ODOT, the flow of the Olentangy River is moving towards the roadway and eroding the slope that supports the road.