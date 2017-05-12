Student brings gun to Pleasant View Middle School in Grove City

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — The South-Western City School District says a middle school student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to Pleasant View Middle School on Friday.

The student reportedly showed another student a gun, and the second student immediately reported it to an adult.

The gun was taken away and the student was isolated in “from 90 seconds to 2 minutes.” The student was taken into Franklin County Sheriff’s Office custody.

