Unbreakable bond: A daughter fights cancer with the help of her mother

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One year ago, Mother’s Day felt a lot different for one Ohio family. The Hafley’s found out their 26-year-old daughter, Lauren, had breast cancer. ““My first thought was why not me? Why her? Any mom would trade places with their child. Immediately beginning to think what if she doesn’t survive? I began to think I can’t lose a child,” said her mother Judy.

Lauren had found a few lumps in her breast back in 2014 but the doctors weren’t concerned until a year later. “Then we sat in the recliner together and we hugged. I said I don’t know what we do next but we always turn to our faith so we called out priest,” said Judy.

Over the course of a year, Lauren and her mother shared tears and smiles. Lauren was living at home and working through chemo so her mom helped her with everyday chores that she was too tired to do. “She was my go-to person. She was there to take care of me if I couldn’t do something.. she did it. I didn’t have to take care of a house, cooking for myself or laundry. Any of that stuff she did it,” said Lauren.

They celebrated at every turn, including the day Lauren had to shave her head. Now, days ahead of Mother’s Day, they are celebrating the anniversary of her diagnosis, also known as, the day she became a survivor. “She can tackle anything that God throws at her.” Her daughter is cancer free now which is without a doubt the best gift a mother can ask for.