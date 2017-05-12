VIDEO: Columbus Police looking for thieves who ripped off coin machine at car wash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two people who allegedly pulled into a car wash and then ripped the coin machine off the wall.

Police say a white male and white female pulled into the Spot Free Car Wash at 5466 Livingston Avenue in east Columbus at 10:30pm on April 18.

The man is seen getting out of a black Ford Explorer and tearing the machine off the wall.

The woman gets out of the SUV to be a lookout.

Police say the male is described as 40-50 years old, 5’8″-5’10,” and 200-215lbs. The female is described as 40-50 years old, 5’6″-5’8 and 200-225lbs.

Anyone with info on the identity of either or both suspect is asked to contact Det. Conley in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2157 or hconley@columbuspolice.org.