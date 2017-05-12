VIDEO: Columbus Police looking for thieves who ripped off coin machine at car wash

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two people who allegedly pulled into a car wash and then ripped the coin machine off the wall.

Police say a white male and white female pulled into the Spot Free Car Wash at 5466 Livingston Avenue in east Columbus at 10:30pm on April 18.

The man is seen getting out of a black Ford Explorer and tearing the machine off the wall.

The woman gets out of the SUV to be a lookout.

Police say the male is described as 40-50 years old, 5’8″-5’10,” and 200-215lbs. The female is described as 40-50 years old, 5’6″-5’8 and 200-225lbs.

Anyone with info on the identity of either or both suspect is asked to contact Det. Conley in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2157 or hconley@columbuspolice.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s