Will Ferrell gives funny USC commencement talk

By Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – He’s been a race-car driver, a Santa’s elf, and a TV anchorman in the movies.

And now, Will Ferrell says, with an honorary doctorate degree in hand he’s ready to deliver a baby on an airliner, adding that he hopes it’s United Airlines.

Ferrell, who delivered the keynote address at the University of Southern California’s 134th commencement Friday, had graduates roaring with laughter throughout the nearly 30 minutes he stood at the podium after receiving his honorary degree.

As he shyly made his way to the stage in traditional graduation garb earlier, Ferrell said he could sense graduates’ parents asking themselves, “Why Will Ferrell. I hate him. I hate his movies.”

One of USC’s most successful graduates, Ferrell occasionally turned serious to exhort students to never be afraid to pursue their goals. He added that he struggled for several years after his 1990 graduation from USC before breaking through in comedy.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s