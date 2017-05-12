Yikes! Bear locks himself inside Virginia family’s SUV

By Published:

SALEM, VA (WSLS) — A Salem, Virginia family had an unusual start to their Thursday morning after they found a bear in their car.

Ryan McClanahan was getting ready for work when he heard honking from his car.

He looked out the window and saw it shaking and heard noises coming from the Honda Pilot. McClanahan said his wife called the police for help.

“The bear has somehow gotten inside the car and locked it back so all the doors were closed,” said Ryan McClanahan.

“The bear is laying down on the arm rest. He is just laying down. The car is all fogged up. You can see damage from inside the car, but he’s just sitting there looking at you just hanging out and tired and worn out,” said Thayer.

McClanahan tells NBC affiliate WSLS-TV he let the bear out of the car, but not before the animal caused significant damage.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s