Authorities: Inmate being treated at Illinois hospital takes employee hostage

GENEVA, IL (WCMH) — CNN is reporting an inmate being treated at a hospital in Illinois grabbed an deputy’s weapon and took an employee hostage Saturday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Hostage negotiators and Kane County SWAT have arrived at Delnor Hospital, in the Chicago suburb of Geneva.

The emergency room is closed, but the rest of the hospital is functioning as normal, according to CNN.

