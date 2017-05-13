Hit-and-run leaves man in life-threatening condition

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run on Lockbourne Road.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 42-year-old Isaac Mawusi was walking the southbound lane of Lockbourne Road, north of Marion Road around 11:20pm Friday. A white SUV, possibly a 2002 to 2010 Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy, was heading south in the same lane of Lockbourne Road and struck Mawusi.

The SUV fled south after hitting Mawusi. Police say the vehicle will have damage to the right side and front of the vehicle.

Mawusi was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle should contact the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4667.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s