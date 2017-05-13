Hit-and-run leaves man in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run on Lockbourne Road.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 42-year-old Isaac Mawusi was walking the southbound lane of Lockbourne Road, north of Marion Road around 11:20pm Friday. A white SUV, possibly a 2002 to 2010 Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy, was heading south in the same lane of Lockbourne Road and struck Mawusi.

The SUV fled south after hitting Mawusi. Police say the vehicle will have damage to the right side and front of the vehicle.

Mawusi was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle should contact the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4667.