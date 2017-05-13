Lancaster man pronounced dead after being struck by semi-truck

HOCKING TWP. (WCMH) — A Lancaster man has died after being hit by a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30am on U.S. 33, west of Tarkiln Road in Fairfield County. According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old David Thacker of McArthur, Ohio was driving a 2014 Peterbuilt semi-truck east on US 33. Patrol officers say that 51-year-old Brian S. Farley entered the path of the truck on foot and was struck.

When medics arrived, Farley was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Farley was not wearing any reflective clothing and investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors leading up to the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.