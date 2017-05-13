EVANSVILLE, IN (WCMH) — Former Ohio State junior guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested early Saturday morning in his hometown of Evansville, Indiana, according to The Lantern.

Lyle, 21, was charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle, and disorderly conduct, according to booking records for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on a $150 bond.

A team spokesman told NBC4’s Jared Smalley on Saturday that Lyle “quit the team April 11.” He is no longer listed on the men’s basketball roster.

According to a police report obtained by The Lantern, a police officer asked Lyle to leave after observing him stumbling through crowd and bumping into people at a local bar. Lyle reportedly punched the front door as he left, and was told he could not come back in. He then walked over to a police vehicle and punched it while officers were standing close by, and was arrested.