Former Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle taken into custody in Indiana after reportedly punching police car

By Published: Updated:
Ohio State's JaQuan Lyle, left, shoots ovr Nebraska's Evan Taylor (11) and Tai Webster (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

EVANSVILLE, IN (WCMH) — Former Ohio State junior guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested early Saturday morning in his hometown of Evansville, Indiana, according to The Lantern. 

Lyle, 21, was charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle, and disorderly conduct, according to booking records for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.  He was released on a $150 bond.

A team spokesman told NBC4’s Jared Smalley on Saturday that Lyle “quit the team April 11.” He is no longer listed on the men’s basketball roster. 

According to a police report obtained by The Lantern, a police officer asked Lyle to leave after observing him stumbling through crowd and bumping into people at a local bar. Lyle reportedly punched the front door as he left, and was told he could not come back in. He then walked over to a police vehicle and punched it while officers were standing close by, and was arrested.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s