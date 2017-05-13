Police: 15-year-old killed in deadly Bremen Street shooting

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–  Columbus Police have identified the person killed in a north Columbus shooting Thursday night.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Bremen Street around 11:30pm Thursday after someone called to report finding a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old D’Ante Marshawn Smith unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead by medics at the scene at 11:39pm.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

