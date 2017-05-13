Police searching for siblings missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for two children missing from north Columbus Saturday night.

11-year-old Eric Williams and 7-year-old Jimmeka Williams were last seen together.

The siblings were seen walking on foot in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Dresden Street around 2pm.

Eric was wearing an orange and gray jacket, black pants, and a Super Mario Brothers backpack.

Jimmeka was wearing a lavender shirt, black pants and a pink backpack.

Anyone with any information about these two are asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.