Police warn of fake fundraisers for DiSario family

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is warning people on social media about false fundraising pages for the family of fallen Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario.

DiSario was killed Friday in a confrontation with Thomas Hartless, who is also accused of killing nursing home workers Marlina Medrano and Cindy Krantz.

READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers

Reynoldsburg Police shared what they say is the correct link to donate to his family. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.