Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for 17-year-old runaway

ROSS CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a juvenile runaway.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Steven M. Macleod is from the South Salem area. He is around 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 153 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Macleod is currently wanted on a warrant out of juvenile court.

Anyone with information about Macleod’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185 or your local law enforcement agency.

