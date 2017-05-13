Search continues at farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

By Published:

ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies continued searching Saturday at a farm in Adams County.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene, FCSO confirmed.

The farm is approximately 10 miles from the scene of the April 2016 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family. On April 22, 2016, investigators found seven adults and a teenage boy shot to death at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles south of Columbus. Three young children were unharmed.

