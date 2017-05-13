TODAY: NBC4, Shred-it Columbus partner for Shred-It Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 and Shred-it Columbus will partner for the 14th year to provide free document destruction at NBC4 Shred-it Day on Saturday, May 13 from 8am until 2pm. The event will be held at the Ohio Expo Center parking lots, closest to Mapfre Stadium in Columbus.

Drivers should enter the parking lots from 17th Avenue. This is a drive-through only event; attendees will not get out of their cars. Vehicles will drive by Shred-it trucks, and event volunteers will remove boxes from cars to be loaded into Shred-it vehicles. Documents will be shredded on-site or shredded at the secure Shred-it facility.

Due to the popularity of this event, attendees can expect a minimum wait of 30 minutes. NBC4 will provide traffic updates as needed on the NBC4 Facebook page and Twitter account.

The following event policies will be enforced:

A maximum of five non-returnable boxes per vehicle will be accepted.

Each box should be the weight and size that an average person can lift.

To prevent sensitive documents from spilling out and blowing away, boxes must have lids or be taped shut – no bags please.

This event is for private consumers only, no businesses.

Monetary donations are encouraged for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. At the last event in 2016, attendees donated $11,000 to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Since the first NBC4 Shred-it Day, more than 2,445 tons of personal documents have been destroyed and $123,870 has been raised for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

WHAT WE CAN’T ACCEPT

Batteries

Food Waste

Hanging Folders

Large metal objects

Frequently Asked Questions about NBC4’s Shred-It Day:

If it rains, will the event be canceled?

No, it’ll happen RAIN or SHINE.

Do I have to remove staples, paper clips, etc?

No, but you should take paperwork out of binders and notebooks. You can keep paperwork in boxes and shred that as well.

Do I need to sort out the paper?

No, Shred-It Mobile Paper Shredding and Recycling’s bonded and professional employees are trained to quickly and accurately process and shred the material.

What can be shredded?

Financial and legal documents, receipts, tax and medical records, plus floppy disks, CDs and VHS cassettes can all be shredded.

Is there a limit?

Yes, no more than five standard-size boxes are accepted. No open boxes, paper or plastic bags are accepted.

Will my boxes be returned after my documents are shredded?

No, unfortunately all boxes are non-returnable.

Can my business bring paper to shred?

No, this is for consumers only.

What happens after the paper has been shredded?

The destroyed documents, in the form of confetti-sized pieces, are transferred to a recycling facility where they return to the marketplace in the form of items such as recycled household-paper products.

Can I pull directly up to the shredding trucks and/or watch my documents be shredded?

No, for the safety and security of attendees we ask that you drop off your items to be shredded. Volunteers will be on hand to help you unload with dollies and carts.

Is there a charge for this service?

No, NBC4 and Shred-It Mobile Shredding offer this as a FREE service to the community.