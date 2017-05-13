U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jeffrey Linton

Linton is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for aggravated burglary.

Linton is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Thomas Pich

Pich is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Pich is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jennifer Waterhouse

Waterhouse is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Waterhouse is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Tony Williams

Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.