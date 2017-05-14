12-year-old wins 3rd straight California State Spelling Bee

STOCKTON, CA (AP) — Dipsomaniac was the winning word for a 12-year-old girl from Central California who won the State Spelling Bee for the third year in a row.

Ananya Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, told the Fresno Bee she’s no longer as nervous on stage as she used to be because she’s improved so much over the years.

Vinay clinched the victory Saturday at the competition in Stockton.

She describes the experience as a “journey” and now looks forward to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C. She first competed there last year after qualifying out of a Fresno County competition.

Ananya said she wants to do well in the Scripps competition, aiming for the top 10 and eventually a championship.

For the record, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the noun dipsomania as “an uncontrollable craving for alcoholic liquors.”