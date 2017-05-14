Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces names of polar bear cubs

POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the names of its three polar bear cubs on Mother’s Day at 1pm.

Mother Anana gave birth to a female cub on Nov. 8, 2016 who was named Amelia Gray. Zoo staff enlisted the assistance of the public to name Anana’s female cub by casting their vote for their favorite of four names: Amelia Gray, Denali, Vieta, or Elisapee. Voting was available until May 2.

Aurora gave birth to a female and a male on Nov. 14. They were named Neva (meaning “white snow”) and Nuniq (after father Nanuq, who died earlier this year).

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds staff were provided the opportunity to name Aurora’s twins through one of the many employee initiatives raising funds for conservation, according to the zoo.