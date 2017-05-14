COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a west Columbus murder.

On the evening of Oct. 27, 2016, Columbus Police responded to the 100 block of Columbian Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found David Lee Hodge suffering from several gunshot wounds. Hodge was transported to Mount Carmel West, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that the suspects in the case broke in to Hodge’s residence through the windows. Hodge and another resident were home at the time of the break in and confronted the suspects. The confrontation resulted in gunfire, with at least one of the suspects shooting Hodge from the stairs leading from the first floor of the residence to the second floor.

Police say the suspects then fled. They believe the suspects may have been driving a silver Nissan Rogue. Investigators say it is possible that Hodge knew the suspects.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspects in this crime. Anyone with information about the murder or the possible suspects is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the new P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not use Caller ID or record phone calls.

