Max’s Mission: Pit bull mix Ghost is looking for a forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced us to Ghost, a 7-month-old pit bull mix at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Ghost has a sweet disposition. She is deaf, but despite her disability, he is a loving pet and is learning how to communicate through sign language.

Ghost would be great for a family with older children. She loves other dogs and is friendly with pretty much everyone she meets. She had a great time playing with Max and loves every chew toy at the shelter.

Ghost is one of nine deaf dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter right now. Shelter officials say poor breading may be leading to more dogs with disabilities like Ghost’s.

If you want more information about how to adopt Ghost, visit the Franklin County Dog Shelter at 4340 Tamarack Blvd., or give them a call at 614-525-DOGS(3647). For more information about Max’s Mission, reach out to Hattie on her Facebook page.