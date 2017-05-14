Missouri woman posed as a nurse, treated ICU patients

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) — A Missouri woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a nurse and treating patients at a south St. Louis Hospital.

According to KMOV, Samantha Rivera is accused of stealing the identity of a real nurse and using it to get hired at St. Alexis Hospital.

Investigators say this isn’t Rivera’s first time lying about her education and job experience in order to get a job. In 2015, she allegedly lied about her background and landed a job teaching nursing at Brown Mackie College in New Mexico. According to investigators, her salary was $80,000.

When Rivera applied at St. Alexis Hospital in November 2016, court documents say she lied about having nursing experience and a nursing degree. She was hired and spent three months working with geriatric patients in the intensive care unit and psychiatric ward. KMOV reports that Rivera’s responsibilities included assessing patients and identifying changes in their conditions.

Rivera is also accused of administering medication — including controlled substances — and performing medical treatments.

St. Alexus Hospital declined to comment about Rivera.

