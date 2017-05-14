Mothers killed in Kirkersville shooting remembered for their caring hearts

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Cindy Krantz and Marlina Medrano both were both victims in the tragic shooting at a care facility in Kirkersville.

The two women were brought together at the Pine Kirk Care Center because they had one thing in common.

It’s not the tragedy that took their lives Friday morning when suspected shooter Thomas Hartless gunned them down. It’s not the signs outside the nursing home that reads Rest In Peace. It was their willingness to care for others.

Krantz was a mother of five and a nurse’s aide at Pine Kike Care Center..

Her daughter Allison Burnett says her mother’s love went beyond just her children.

“The best woman I ever met or had in my life,” said Burnett. “She was so kind and caring to everyone. She had the biggest heart. She didn’t just take care of her kids, she took care of everyone else’s.”

She went on to say all of those qualities were why she became a nurse’s aide.

That was the same thing Marlina Medrano’s family said about her.

“She was a born nurturer and she never stopped,” said her sister Leilani Lovell.

Medrano was a mother of one and a nurse.

Her family said she enjoyed caring for anyone and everyone around her.

“Anyone she came across it was about let’s make them smile,” said Lovell. “She always thought she could help a situation, a person”

She added it was something she was born to do and she lived that out until her last day by lifting the spirits of everyone around her by putting them first.

“I really believe her calling was to care for people suffering long term,” said Lovell.

Children of both of these mothers’ are honoring them in their own way.

Burnett is five months pregnant and said if she has a daughter will give it Krantz’s middle name which is Jean.

Medrano’s son is in his last year of nursing school following in his mother’s footsteps.