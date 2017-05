COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate one of nature’s greatest gifts: motherhood.

From the women who brought you into the world, to the women who raised you, to the women who you now consider one of your best friends, mothers come in all shapes and sizes. Here at NBC4, we’re helping viewers celebrate their moms.

Celebrating Mother’s Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Media General) Three generations of fabulous women Andrea Hamilton and her mother, Freda Angie Justice with her mother, Cheryl Justice Meterologist Ben Gelber's mom and dad Beth and Denise Brad Adams and his mom, Katheryn The Breeler girls with their grandma Reiber and great-grandma Varney Chris Stauch and her mom, Peaches Denise Pavey and mom, Pam Sykes Dot Carr and her mother Anne Snyder Elizabeth Crawford and mom, Jane Emily Maslowski and her mother Therese Webster Faith Robinson, Garnet Worthington and Carrie Rieck Gabrielle Beeler, great grandma Geraldine Varney and Arielle Beeler Grace Druggan and Ruth Walker Weekend Morning Anchor Hattie Hawks' mother and grandmother Jamie Stepp and mom, Marilyn Perdue Courtesy: Janis Frankenberg Courtesy: Jen Faulkner Producer Jennifer Roberts and her mom Lilly Associate Producer Jordyn Cox and her mom Cherryl Kathy Cloud and her mother Eileen Floyd Kristen Shoemaker and Andrea Joseph Producer Kristine Varkony and her momma Lisa Burke and Amanda Webster Madison Corna and her mother Maggie Haines and her mom Producer MeKenna Brown and her mom Courtesy: Marge Henderson Derek Hartman and mom Mary Two fabulous McKinney women Courtesy: Megan Kirkbride Mom Nikki with Kennedy and Kyndall Rena Cramer and Mary Dutton Courtesy: Rhonda Litton The fabulous Robbins women! Courtesy: Sarah Season Evans and mom Beverly Courtesy: Sherry Bender Viering Courtesy: Tanya Reed Tanya, Teresa and their mom Ted Paxton and mom Ruth Tina Kerns and Judy Lacoboni Val Lyn and her mom