Stolen trailer with $5,000 worth of snacks found in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Police in Arkansas have arrested two people for stealing a 16-foot trailer that contained thousands of dollars’ worth of Little Debbie snack cakes.

Police say the trailer was discovered missing early Wednesday from outside a storage unit in Jonesboro, about 115 miles northeast of Little Rock. According to a police report, the trailer belonged to a Little Debbie salesman and contained $5,000 worth of snacks.

Jonesboro police said the trailer was located in neighboring Mississippi County that night during a traffic stop. A police report says none of the snack cakes were touched. Two female suspects have been taken into custody.

The trailer’s owner, Roy Frazier, tells Jonesboro television station KAIT he’s thankful his property was returned and that he’s bought new locks for the trailer.

