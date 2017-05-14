Stray emu lassoed on highway by New Mexico authorities

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A stray emu that had become notorious throughout a three-day span in southern New Mexico has been captured by law enforcement.

Authorities caught up with the emu Tuesday after about 40 minutes of trying to lasso it on an interstate.

Calls about the bird started coming into the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office three days before the emu was captured.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Jameson says the bird first led authorities through a residential area and then onto I-10. She says two truckers helped to stop traffic while officers caught the bird.

The incident was caught on camera by a passer-by.

New Mexico State University housed the bird at one of its agricultural facilities until the owner picked it up Thursday.

The owner wasn’t identified, and authorities say it’s unclear how the bird got loose.