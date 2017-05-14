VIDEO: Baby hippo Fiona and mom Bibi share a Mother’s Day nuzzle at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating a bit of a milestone on Mother’s Day with baby hippo Fiona and her mother.

Reintroductions with mom and baby began in April. Zoo staff explain online that it will take some time for Fiona to reunite with mom Bibi and dad Henry, as they are not used to her–and she is not used to other hippos. Bibi’s behavior has been varied, as has Fiona’s.

“In order to facilitate bonding and safe interaction between Fiona and the adults, our hard-working maintenance team is revamping Fiona’s indoor space once again to alter the protective barriers, removing the space between so that Fiona can actually get nose-to-nose with Bibi and Henry,” lead keeper Wendy Rive wrote on April 11. 

At first, they had a mesh fence in between Fiona and her parents. As of Mother’s Day, the mesh fence has been removed and Fiona is able to touch noses with her mom.

“There are still barriers in place to ensure Fiona’s safety but this is a step in the right direction towards the ultimate goal to reunite them,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

