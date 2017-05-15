101-year-old veteran sets record for oldest tandem skydiver

HONITON, England (NBC News) — A 101-year-old D-day veteran has broken the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver.

The record leap took place Sunday in southwest England.

The veteran, Verdun Hayes, is a great-grandfather.

Four generations of his family were there to witness the jump… And some jumped with him.

He boarded a plane that took him and his skydiving companions up to 15,000 feet.

Hayes showed no fear as he got ready to set the record.

The veteran is 101 years and 38 days old.

The previous record was held by a Canadian who skydived in June 2013 at age 101 and three days.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, it was beautiful,” said Hayes after the jump.

Hayes tried sky diving for the first time last year to celebrate his 100th birthday.

He said he hopes to still be skydiving when he’s 102 and 103.