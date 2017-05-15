Columbus is the first stop for Katy Perry’s “Witness” tour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pop star Katy Perry will be kicking off her tour in Columbus in September.

“Witness” the tour, will begin September 7, at the Schottenstein Center.

Perry’s only other stop in Ohio will be December 10 when she performs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale May 22, at 10am at Ticketmaster.com, but presale tickets for verified fans start May 18 at 9am.

Other stops on the tour near Ohio include Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Louisville.

Perry is also scheduled to perform May 27 at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull, England.