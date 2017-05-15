Columbus Police investigate murder-suicide near Pickerington

By Published: Updated:

PICKERINGTON, OHIO (WMCH) — Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide in the Pickerington area.

April Caleodis, 31, was found dead inside her home on Southern Hills Drive, just before 9am on Monday. Investigators said a man who shares a child with the victim called 911 when he discovered her body. He had a key to the home and was coming to check on her. According to a 911 call report, the kids were safe and accounted for.

About a mile away, another body was found inside the Retreat at Turnberry Metro Park. A 911 call for that incident was made around 8:10am.The caller described a man shot in the head with the gun next to his body. The man was identified as Jason Kaufman, 31.

Police said Kaufman murdered Caleodis and then went to the park and committed suicide. Investigators said the two were dating and lived together.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s