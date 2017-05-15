PICKERINGTON, OHIO (WMCH) — Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide in the Pickerington area.

April Caleodis, 31, was found dead inside her home on Southern Hills Drive, just before 9am on Monday. Investigators said a man who shares a child with the victim called 911 when he discovered her body. He had a key to the home and was coming to check on her. According to a 911 call report, the kids were safe and accounted for.

About a mile away, another body was found inside the Retreat at Turnberry Metro Park. A 911 call for that incident was made around 8:10am.The caller described a man shot in the head with the gun next to his body. The man was identified as Jason Kaufman, 31.

Police said Kaufman murdered Caleodis and then went to the park and committed suicide. Investigators said the two were dating and lived together.