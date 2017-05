COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a woman seen on video taking sunglasses from an Eastland Mall store.

The theft happened on April 20 at the Sears at Eastland Mall.

According to police, the woman stole 10 pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at more than $1,500.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2228.