Coroner: Shotgun and handgun used in Kirkersville shooting spree

By Published:

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Licking County Coroner’s office released Monday preliminary autopsy information from Friday’s deadly shooting in Kirkersville.

Victim #1 – Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Disario, aged 38. Chief Disario was killed outside of the nursing center in the alley behind the center by a single shotgun wound as he exited his car. Manner of Death – HOMICIDE

Victim #2 – Marlina Medrano, aged 46, was killed in the nursing office of Pine Kirk, and died of multiple gunshot wounds, from both shotgun and handgun. Manner of Death – HOMICIDE

Victim #3 – Cindy Krantz, aged 48, was killed in the hallway. She died of a single close range shotgun wound. Manner of Death – HOMICIDE

Victim #4 – INTRUDER – Thomas Hartless, aged 43. He was located in the nursing office and died of a single, contact shotgun wound to the head. Manner of Death – SUICIDE

The coroner’s office said toxicology results will not be available for eight to 10 weeks.

