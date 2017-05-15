Deputies looking for Marengo bank robbery suspect

MARENGO, OH (WCMH) – The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a Marengo bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30pm at the US Bank in Marengo.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the suspect is a black male standing around six feet tall. He was wearing a red ball cap, a blue Adidas wind breaker, blue jeans and black shoes. The jacket had three white stripes down each sleeve and an Adidas symbol on the breast.

Investigators believe the suspect may have fled in a gray or black four-door midsize sedan. They believe another person was driving.

Deputies say they don’t know if the suspect was armed.

Investigators say they aren’t sure if this robbery is connected in any way to a robbery that happened in Sunbury earlier in the afternoon.