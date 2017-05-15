Double diploma: Father and daughter graduate college together

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLAF/NBC News) One father-daughter duo created a memory they will cherish forever at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Deron Santiny and Haley Fox walked across the graduation stage together Friday.

Santiny was enrolled at U-L Lafayette in the 1990s, but his college degree was put on hold when he joined the military and was deployed to Iraq. After leaving the military on medical leave, Santiny decided to enroll in classes and finish school.

His daughter Haley was already enrolled. The pair never planned on graduating together.

“It’s been a lot, it’s been overwhelming. He’s not going to talk about it, but he cried the whole time this morning, and it finally hit me once we were on stage and it’s sweet, it’s precious, it’s indescribable,” she says.

Fox had a full time job on top of her course load. but, all those sleepless nights and hours of course work came down to- a father and daughter reaching a milestone, together.

“It’s overwhelming i mean no one can take his degree and no one can take mine or the moment we shared together on stage.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s