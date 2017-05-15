Five children and two adults killed in Akron fire

By and Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP/WCMH) – Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

According to WKYC, authorities say five children and two adults were killed in an Akron house fire overnight Monday.

A neighbor, Paul Clegg, tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the people living at the home include children.

Crews responding to the site around 3 a.m. found the house in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were among the officials reported at the scene.

The fire Monday occurred just down the block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a possible arson.

