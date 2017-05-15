Franklin Co. terminates resource officer after ‘situation’ with student

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Chris Cuccio is no longer an employee after an internal investigation for his conduct involving a female student at Westland High School.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marc Gofstein says the South-Western City School District administration contacted the sheriff’s office in Apirl to report a “situation” between Cuccio and a student. The district contracts with the office for school resource officers.

An investigation determined there would be no criminal charges brought against Cuccio, but it did lead to his termination, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

No details were released on what happened between Cuccio and the student.

