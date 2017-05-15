Funeral set for Saturday for Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Calling hours for Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario will be held this Friday and his funeral is set for Saturday.

Hours for both memorials have not been released.

DiSario, 36, was a father of six children, with a seventh on the way, and had headed the Kirkersville Police Department for only about three weeks before he was shot to death on a street near the Pine Kirk Care.

Services will be held at Schoedinger Funeral Home on East State Street.

