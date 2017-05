PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to worry if they hear explosions between now and 5pm.

According to an alert sent out by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a controlled situation in the area of Ringgold Northern Road will cause several explosions for several hours.

According to deputies, a farmer in the area has old dynamite that needs to be disposed of in a safe manner so officials are setting off controlled explosions.