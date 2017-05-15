Heat is on! When we normally see our 1st 90° day

Columbus (WCMH) – What a difference a week makes. Last week we were pushing through a stretch of cooler weather with highs in the 50s to near 60°! This week 70s, 80s, and possibly a sneaky 90°?
For the record… 90° is now the rule!
Starting May 14th through September 30th, the record high temperature for each and every day is at 90° or above. Bottom line, if its in the upper 80s this time of year, we have done it before.
So when is our average 1st 90° day of the year?
Based on record keeping data since 1879 in Columbus, our average 1st 90° occurs on June 10th
- Earliest: April 25, 1915, 90°
- Latest: August 10, 1992, 91°
- Average: June 10th
Since 1879 to 2017, 90° typically occurs after the mid-point of May:
We have had 14 occurrences of 90° happening for the first time before May 15th. That means in 125 years the first 90° happened on May 16th or later.
Below are the first dates for 90° in each year from 1879-2016:
|Year
|Day #
|Date
|1879
|175
|Jun-24
|1880
|145
|May-24
|1881
|132
|May-12
|1882
|175
|Jun-24
|1883
|183
|Jul-02
|1884
|171
|Jun-19
|1885
|158
|Jun-07
|1886
|187
|Jul-06
|1887
|142
|May-22
|1888
|167
|Jun-15
|1889
|130
|May-10
|1890
|173
|Jun-22
|1891
|165
|Jun-14
|1892
|165
|Jun-13
|1893
|170
|Jun-19
|1894
|162
|Jun-11
|1895
|125
|May-05
|1896
|130
|May-09
|1897
|162
|Jun-11
|1898
|158
|Jun-07
|1899
|155
|Jun-04
|1900
|135
|May-15
|1901
|162
|Jun-11
|1902
|139
|May-19
|1903
|182
|Jul-01
|1904
|146
|May-25
|1905
|169
|Jun-18
|1906
|159
|Jun-08
|1907
|187
|Jul-06
|1908
|149
|May-28
|1909
|178
|Jun-27
|1910
|170
|Jun-19
|1911
|138
|May-18
|1912
|190
|Jul-08
|1913
|166
|Jun-15
|1914
|145
|May-25
|1915
|115
|Apr-25
|1916
|184
|Jul-02
|1917
|177
|Jun-26
|1918
|148
|May-28
|1919
|150
|May-30
|1920
|162
|Jun-10
|1921
|164
|Jun-13
|1922
|167
|Jun-16
|1923
|155
|Jun-04
|1924
|171
|Jun-19
|1925
|152
|Jun-01
|1926
|183
|Jul-02
|1927
|180
|Jun-29
|1928
|189
|Jul-07
|1929
|169
|Jun-18
|1930
|154
|Jun-03
|1931
|170
|Jun-19
|1932
|157
|Jun-05
|1933
|158
|Jun-07
|1934
|140
|May-20
|1935
|179
|Jun-28
|1936
|130
|May-09
|1937
|151
|May-31
|1938
|173
|Jun-22
|1939
|143
|May-23
|1940
|158
|Jun-06
|1941
|141
|May-21
|1942
|149
|May-29
|1943
|154
|Jun-03
|1944
|147
|May-26
|1945
|165
|Jun-14
|1946
|162
|Jun-11
|1947
|161
|Jun-10
|1948
|173
|Jun-22
|1949
|125
|May-05
|1950
|174
|Jun-23
|1951
|152
|Jun-01
|1952
|126
|May-05
|1953
|150
|May-30
|1954
|151
|May-31
|1955
|181
|Jun-30
|1956
|162
|Jun-10
|1957
|166
|Jun-15
|1958
|156
|Jun-05
|1959
|125
|May-05
|1960
|205
|Jul-23
|1961
|181
|Jun-30
|1962
|134
|May-14
|1963
|129
|May-09
|1964
|140
|May-19
|1965
|135
|May-15
|1966
|160
|Jun-09
|1967
|163
|Jun-12
|1968
|160
|Jun-08
|1969
|152
|Jun-01
|1970
|181
|Jun-30
|1971
|156
|Jun-05
|1972
|204
|Jul-21
|1973
|161
|Jun-10
|1974
|184
|Jul-03
|1975
|140
|May-20
|1976
|162
|Jun-10
|1977
|186
|Jul-05
|1978
|169
|Jun-18
|1979
|219
|Aug-07
|1980
|179
|Jun-27
|1981
|166
|Jun-15
|1982
|187
|Jul-06
|1983
|178
|Jun-27
|1984
|160
|Jun-08
|1985
|190
|Jul-09
|1986
|173
|Jun-22
|1987
|149
|May-29
|1988
|151
|May-30
|1989
|175
|Jun-24
|1990
|168
|Jun-17
|1991
|134
|May-14
|1992
|223
|Aug-10
|1993
|169
|Jun-18
|1994
|168
|Jun-07
|1995
|170
|Jun-19
|1996
|169
|Jun-17
|1997
|175
|Jun-24
|1998
|139
|May-19
|1999
|157
|Jun-06
|2000
|162
|Jun-10
|2001
|163
|Jun-12
|2002
|172
|Jun-21
|2003
|177
|Jun-26
|2004
|161
|Jun-09
|2005
|156
|Jun-05
|2006
|149
|May-29
|2007
|158
|Jun-07
|2008
|157
|Jun-05
|2009
|170
|Jun-19
|2010
|174
|Jun-23
|2011
|149
|May-29
|2012
|147
|May-26
|2013
|163
|Jun-12
|2014
|147
|May-27
|2015
|161
|Jun-10
|2016
|163
|Jun-11
If you ever have questions about hot weather, climate, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave