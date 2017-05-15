Heat is on! When we normally see our 1st 90° day

Columbus (WCMH) – What a difference a week makes.  Last week we were pushing through a stretch of cooler weather with highs in the 50s to near 60°!  This week 70s, 80s, and possibly a sneaky 90°?

 

For the record… 90° is now the rule!

Starting May 14th through September 30th, the record high temperature for each and every day is at 90° or above.  Bottom line, if its in the upper 80s this time of year, we have done it before.

 

So when is our average 1st 90° day of the year?

Based on record keeping data since 1879 in Columbus, our average 1st 90° occurs on June 10th

  • Earliest:  April 25, 1915, 90°
  • Latest:  August 10, 1992, 91°
  • Average:  June 10th

 

Since 1879 to 2017, 90° typically occurs after the mid-point of May:

We have had 14 occurrences of 90° happening for the first time before May 15th.  That means in 125 years the first 90° happened on May 16th or later.

 

Below are the first dates for 90° in each year from 1879-2016:

Year Day # Date
1879 175 Jun-24
1880 145 May-24
1881 132 May-12
1882 175 Jun-24
1883 183 Jul-02
1884 171 Jun-19
1885 158 Jun-07
1886 187 Jul-06
1887 142 May-22
1888 167 Jun-15
1889 130 May-10
1890 173 Jun-22
1891 165 Jun-14
1892 165 Jun-13
1893 170 Jun-19
1894 162 Jun-11
1895 125 May-05
1896 130 May-09
1897 162 Jun-11
1898 158 Jun-07
1899 155 Jun-04
1900 135 May-15
1901 162 Jun-11
1902 139 May-19
1903 182 Jul-01
1904 146 May-25
1905 169 Jun-18
1906 159 Jun-08
1907 187 Jul-06
1908 149 May-28
1909 178 Jun-27
1910 170 Jun-19
1911 138 May-18
1912 190 Jul-08
1913 166 Jun-15
1914 145 May-25
1915 115 Apr-25
1916 184 Jul-02
1917 177 Jun-26
1918 148 May-28
1919 150 May-30
1920 162 Jun-10
1921 164 Jun-13
1922 167 Jun-16
1923 155 Jun-04
1924 171 Jun-19
1925 152 Jun-01
1926 183 Jul-02
1927 180 Jun-29
1928 189 Jul-07
1929 169 Jun-18
1930 154 Jun-03
1931 170 Jun-19
1932 157 Jun-05
1933 158 Jun-07
1934 140 May-20
1935 179 Jun-28
1936 130 May-09
1937 151 May-31
1938 173 Jun-22
1939 143 May-23
1940 158 Jun-06
1941 141 May-21
1942 149 May-29
1943 154 Jun-03
1944 147 May-26
1945 165 Jun-14
1946 162 Jun-11
1947 161 Jun-10
1948 173 Jun-22
1949 125 May-05
1950 174 Jun-23
1951 152 Jun-01
1952 126 May-05
1953 150 May-30
1954 151 May-31
1955 181 Jun-30
1956 162 Jun-10
1957 166 Jun-15
1958 156 Jun-05
1959 125 May-05
1960 205 Jul-23
1961 181 Jun-30
1962 134 May-14
1963 129 May-09
1964 140 May-19
1965 135 May-15
1966 160 Jun-09
1967 163 Jun-12
1968 160 Jun-08
1969 152 Jun-01
1970 181 Jun-30
1971 156 Jun-05
1972 204 Jul-21
1973 161 Jun-10
1974 184 Jul-03
1975 140 May-20
1976 162 Jun-10
1977 186 Jul-05
1978 169 Jun-18
1979 219 Aug-07
1980 179 Jun-27
1981 166 Jun-15
1982 187 Jul-06
1983 178 Jun-27
1984 160 Jun-08
1985 190 Jul-09
1986 173 Jun-22
1987 149 May-29
1988 151 May-30
1989 175 Jun-24
1990 168 Jun-17
1991 134 May-14
1992 223 Aug-10
1993 169 Jun-18
1994 168 Jun-07
1995 170 Jun-19
1996 169 Jun-17
1997 175 Jun-24
1998 139 May-19
1999 157 Jun-06
2000 162 Jun-10
2001 163 Jun-12
2002 172 Jun-21
2003 177 Jun-26
2004 161 Jun-09
2005 156 Jun-05
2006 149 May-29
2007 158 Jun-07
2008 157 Jun-05
2009 170 Jun-19
2010 174 Jun-23
2011 149 May-29
2012 147 May-26
2013 163 Jun-12
2014 147 May-27
2015 161 Jun-10
2016 163 Jun-11

 

If you ever have questions about hot weather, climate, or any other weather, email me:  dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

 

