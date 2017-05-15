Heat is on! When we normally see our 1st 90° day

Columbus (WCMH) – What a difference a week makes. Last week we were pushing through a stretch of cooler weather with highs in the 50s to near 60°! This week 70s, 80s, and possibly a sneaky 90°?

For the record… 90° is now the rule!

Starting May 14th through September 30th, the record high temperature for each and every day is at 90° or above. Bottom line, if its in the upper 80s this time of year, we have done it before.

So when is our average 1st 90° day of the year?

Based on record keeping data since 1879 in Columbus, our average 1st 90° occurs on June 10th

Earliest: April 25, 1915, 90°

Latest: August 10, 1992, 91°

Average: June 10th

Since 1879 to 2017, 90° typically occurs after the mid-point of May:

We have had 14 occurrences of 90° happening for the first time before May 15th. That means in 125 years the first 90° happened on May 16th or later.

Below are the first dates for 90° in each year from 1879-2016:



Year Day # Date 1879 175 Jun-24 1880 145 May-24 1881 132 May-12 1882 175 Jun-24 1883 183 Jul-02 1884 171 Jun-19 1885 158 Jun-07 1886 187 Jul-06 1887 142 May-22 1888 167 Jun-15 1889 130 May-10 1890 173 Jun-22 1891 165 Jun-14 1892 165 Jun-13 1893 170 Jun-19 1894 162 Jun-11 1895 125 May-05 1896 130 May-09 1897 162 Jun-11 1898 158 Jun-07 1899 155 Jun-04 1900 135 May-15 1901 162 Jun-11 1902 139 May-19 1903 182 Jul-01 1904 146 May-25 1905 169 Jun-18 1906 159 Jun-08 1907 187 Jul-06 1908 149 May-28 1909 178 Jun-27 1910 170 Jun-19 1911 138 May-18 1912 190 Jul-08 1913 166 Jun-15 1914 145 May-25 1915 115 Apr-25 1916 184 Jul-02 1917 177 Jun-26 1918 148 May-28 1919 150 May-30 1920 162 Jun-10 1921 164 Jun-13 1922 167 Jun-16 1923 155 Jun-04 1924 171 Jun-19 1925 152 Jun-01 1926 183 Jul-02 1927 180 Jun-29 1928 189 Jul-07 1929 169 Jun-18 1930 154 Jun-03 1931 170 Jun-19 1932 157 Jun-05 1933 158 Jun-07 1934 140 May-20 1935 179 Jun-28 1936 130 May-09 1937 151 May-31 1938 173 Jun-22 1939 143 May-23 1940 158 Jun-06 1941 141 May-21 1942 149 May-29 1943 154 Jun-03 1944 147 May-26 1945 165 Jun-14 1946 162 Jun-11 1947 161 Jun-10 1948 173 Jun-22 1949 125 May-05 1950 174 Jun-23 1951 152 Jun-01 1952 126 May-05 1953 150 May-30 1954 151 May-31 1955 181 Jun-30 1956 162 Jun-10 1957 166 Jun-15 1958 156 Jun-05 1959 125 May-05 1960 205 Jul-23 1961 181 Jun-30 1962 134 May-14 1963 129 May-09 1964 140 May-19 1965 135 May-15 1966 160 Jun-09 1967 163 Jun-12 1968 160 Jun-08 1969 152 Jun-01 1970 181 Jun-30 1971 156 Jun-05 1972 204 Jul-21 1973 161 Jun-10 1974 184 Jul-03 1975 140 May-20 1976 162 Jun-10 1977 186 Jul-05 1978 169 Jun-18 1979 219 Aug-07 1980 179 Jun-27 1981 166 Jun-15 1982 187 Jul-06 1983 178 Jun-27 1984 160 Jun-08 1985 190 Jul-09 1986 173 Jun-22 1987 149 May-29 1988 151 May-30 1989 175 Jun-24 1990 168 Jun-17 1991 134 May-14 1992 223 Aug-10 1993 169 Jun-18 1994 168 Jun-07 1995 170 Jun-19 1996 169 Jun-17 1997 175 Jun-24 1998 139 May-19 1999 157 Jun-06 2000 162 Jun-10 2001 163 Jun-12 2002 172 Jun-21 2003 177 Jun-26 2004 161 Jun-09 2005 156 Jun-05 2006 149 May-29 2007 158 Jun-07 2008 157 Jun-05 2009 170 Jun-19 2010 174 Jun-23 2011 149 May-29 2012 147 May-26 2013 163 Jun-12 2014 147 May-27 2015 161 Jun-10 2016 163 Jun-11

-Dave