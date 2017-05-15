Here’s how you can donate to the Kirkersville victims

Published:

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — NBC4 has rallied 4’s Army to help raise money for the victim’s of Friday’s shooting in Kirkersville that left three people dead, including the town’s police chief.

Today from 5pm until 6:30pm, you can call 614-821-4444 to make a donation.

If you want to donate to a specific victim, please specify when making your donations. If you want to make a general donation, your donation will be split between the three victim’s families.

Donations can also be made at any CME Federal Credit Union location or by mail to the following address:

CME FCU
c/o Crystal Gatchel
365 S. 4th St.
Columbus OH 43215

You can also donate online by going to this dedicated website set up by CME Federal Credit Union.

