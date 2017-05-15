Kentucky state trooper directs traffic while playing hoops with kids

Published:

CRITTENDEN, KY (WCMH) — A state trooper driving through a Kentucky neighborhood made a quick stop to have some fun with a group of kids playing basketball.

Video shows Kentucky State Trooper Zach Lusk stop his car and start playing hoops with the kids. And since this was in Kentucky, the land of basketball, the trooper didn’t take it easy. He showed off his ball handling and quick post-up moves, scoring basket after basket. He even got in a dunk or two.

He also still managed to keep doing his job, stopping the game at one point to direct traffic in between drives.

“Look at the traffic control,” one of the kids is heard saying. “He’s got hand moves and ball control. He’s got control over everything here.”

Trooper Lusk is station in Dry Ridge at Post Six.

