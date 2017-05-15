Kirkersville shooting suspect had violent history leading to shooting

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – NBC4 is digging deeper into Thomas Hartless’ criminal history. We’ve uncovered a long history of assaults, domestic violence, and even felonies. The offenses both in Licking and Knox counties.

In 2010 Hartless went to prison for Abduction and Aggravated Assault.

Hartless’ problems with violence started back to 1992 according to the court documents.

Marlinda Medrano told police she was afraid to leave. Court documents show Medrano suffered multiple beatings at the hands of her boyfriend Thomas Hartless prior to the murder.

Licking county municipal court records show the latest case. On march 6, Hartless started to kick and punch her over and over inside of her car. Medrano was able to leave the car and run to a neighbor’s house according to the documents. Hartless was 6’3, and Madrano just 5’5. Authorities said while running away, Hartless tried to run Medrano over with his car. Connie Long, a witness told NBC4 what she saw.

“We watched him do that. My daughter said it’s bad enough watching him attack her but the look on his face. It was like you were doing nothing. No feeling of remorse, a sociopath,” said Long.

On December 5th, 2016, court records state that Hartless came home in a bad mood after work and noticed something stuck on a plate in the cupboard.

Investigators say he threw the plate across the room and smashed it. Hartless is accused of screaming and yelling at Madrano, then telling her to go eat the food prepared in the kitchen. Moments later he’s accused of punching her in the face and knocking her off the stool. Medrano started screaming, hoping someone would hear her cries, but investigators said Hartless stood over her and started choking her and covering her mouth.

According to documents, on January 14, 2016, Medrano and Hartless were driving back from a bar when Medrano told police Hartless proposed to her. Records show she told Hartless she did want to get married, but not with a ring he had just bought from the bar. Investigators said Hartless head butted Medrano, causing her to bleed. Medrano ran away to get help and told police Hartless has threatened to kill her during the argument if she called police documents state.

On March 23 Hartless was sentenced to 90 days in jail. He was released from jail on April 12th, less than three weeks served.

Just a month later, officials said he murdered Medrano, Kirkersville police chief Eric Disario, and Cindy Krantz.