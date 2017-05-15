Little Big Shots: Chess champion Emma Cheng

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – You don’t have to be a national champion to appear on NBC4 Today’s “Little Big Shots”. But Emma Cheng is exactly that!

The 10-year-old from Dublin is the 2016 champion of the National all-Girls chess championship in Chicago. Two years ago, she played Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Classic. They did not finish due to time constraints but in her words, she was “crushing him”.

We invited Emma to our studio to take on a former chess competitor of our own, NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes. Matt actually finished in a tie for 17th in the nation at the 1999 national junior high chess championship in Columbus.

So who would win this epic battle live on air? Find out in the video!

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s