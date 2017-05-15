Little Big Shots: Chess champion Emma Cheng

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – You don’t have to be a national champion to appear on NBC4 Today’s “Little Big Shots”. But Emma Cheng is exactly that!

The 10-year-old from Dublin is the 2016 champion of the National all-Girls chess championship in Chicago. Two years ago, she played Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Classic. They did not finish due to time constraints but in her words, she was “crushing him”.

We invited Emma to our studio to take on a former chess competitor of our own, NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes. Matt actually finished in a tie for 17th in the nation at the 1999 national junior high chess championship in Columbus.

So who would win this epic battle live on air? Find out in the video!