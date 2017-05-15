Maine home invasion suspect charged with manslaughter after woman dies from heart attack

BANGOR, ME (WCMH) — The homeowner collapsed and died from a sudden heart attack after someone entered her home.

According to WABI, officers have charged Tara Shibles with manslaughter in the death of Joyce Wood, 72, who was found dead outside her home.

Police said Shibles broke into Wood’s home on April 2. Wood called 911 to report the home invasion, but was later found collapsed in her driveway by relatives.

A medical examiner ruled Wood’s death a homicide.

Police have also charged Shibles with aggravated criminal trespass and assault.

